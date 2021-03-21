Quick Fix: Dal gosht a flavorful midweek dish

You can enjoy the flavors of India without the hours usually spent in making this dish.
Dal means lentils and is one of the common ingredients used in Indian cooking. For this dish the lentils are made into a thick dal sauce and served with sautéed lamb cubes.
The meat for dal gosht is typically slow cooked mutton or even goat. To speed up this meal, I use lamb cut from the leg of lamb that only needs a few minutes to cook. I also, use rinsed and drained canned lentils.
The recipe may not be authentic, but it fits the bill for midweek dish packed with flavor.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from leg of lamb, 2 cans lentils, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and 1 bunch cilantro (optional garnish). Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Dal Gosht
For Dal:
- 2 cups rinsed and drained canned lentils (see note)
- 2 cups diced onion, divided use
- 2 cups water
- 3 teaspoons ground turmeric
- 3 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
For lamb:
- 3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from leg of lamb
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided use
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (see note)
- 1 cup no-salt-added canned diced tomatoes with their juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves (optional garnish)
Note: Steamed or frozen lentils can be used instead of canned. Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.
For dal: Combine lentils, 1 cup diced onion, water, turmeric, ginger, cumin in a sauce pan. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Cook 5 minutes or until soft, but not mushy. Add salt. Puree in a food processor or blender until smooth. Divide between two dinner plates.
For lamb: Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add remaining 1 cup diced onion and minced garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Add lamb and brown on all sides, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes. Cover with a lid, lower heat to medium. Do not boil. Cook 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over the dal on the dinner plates and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 655 calories (27% from fat), 19.9 g fat (4.9 g saturated, 8.5 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 56.2 g protein, 65.6 g carbohydrates, 22.2 fiber, 430 mg sodium.
