Quick Fix: Dal gosht a flavorful midweek dish

You can enjoy the flavors of India without the hours usually spent in making this dish.

Dal means lentils and is one of the common ingredients used in Indian cooking. For this dish the lentils are made into a thick dal sauce and served with sautéed lamb cubes.

The meat for dal gosht is typically slow cooked mutton or even goat. To speed up this meal, I use lamb cut from the leg of lamb that only needs a few minutes to cook. I also, use rinsed and drained canned lentils.

The recipe may not be authentic, but it fits the bill for midweek dish packed with flavor.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound lamb cubes cut from leg of lamb, 2 cans lentils, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and 1 bunch cilantro (optional garnish). Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

Dal Gosht

For Dal: