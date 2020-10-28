Quick Fix: Easy chicken dish has smoky flavor

Spray the chicken with olive oil spray on both sides. Dip the chicken into the breadcrumbs making sure both sides are covered. Press the breadcrumbs into the chicken. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown 2 minutes. Turn chicken over and sauté 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 347 calories (37% from fat), 14.4 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 5.7 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 41.1 g protein, 12.3 g carbohydrates, 1.7 g fiber, 178 mg sodium.

Caraway Noodles

1/4 pound flat egg noodles (about 1-1/2 cups) (see note)

1/4 pound green beans trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces, (about 1 cup) (see note)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Notes: Any type of pasta can be used instead of flat noodles. Cook according to package instructions. Broccoli florets can be used instead of green beans.