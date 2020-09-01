Quick Fix: Enjoy these sweet, spicy wings this Labor Day weekend

These sweet and spicy chicken wings are baked in the oven and then crisped under the broiler. It’s perfect for the upcoming holiday weekend or anytime. I separated the drumettes from the flats for easier serving.

Microwaving the potatoes for the potato salad shortens the cooking time and means there’s no pot to wash.

Make extra potato salad if you have time; it will keep a couple of days in the refrigerator and can be served with any meal.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 8 chicken wings, 1 jar apricot jam, 1 bottle honey, 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, 3/4 pound red potatoes. 1 bottle distilled vinegar, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 bunch celery and 1 bunch chives. Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Honey-Spiced Chicken Wings

8 chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated

3 tablespoons apricot jam

1-1/2 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Note: Add more hot pepper sauce if you like the wings really hot.