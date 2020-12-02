Quick Fix: Enjoy this savory pepper steak

Remove visible fat from meat. Cut across the grain into 1/2-inch slices. Mix cornstarch and soy sauce together. Place meat in soy sauce mixture, making sure it is completely covered. Wash, seed and slice bell peppers, about 1/2-inch thick. Spray wok or skillet with vegetable oil spray. Heat wok and add ginger and garlic.

When wok is smoking, add meat and stir-fry 1 minute. Remove to a plate. Spray wok again and add peppers and mushrooms. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Return meat to pan and add sherry and broth. Stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove from pan to a serving bowl.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 348 calories (36% from fat), 13.8 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 29.4 g protein, 25.5 g carbohydrates, 3.7 g fiber, 613 mg sodium.

Chinese Noodles

1/4 pound fresh Chinese noodles (see note)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Note: Fresh or steamed Chinese noodles are usually found in the refrigerated section of the produce department while dried Chinese noodles are in the Asian section of the market. Either can be used for this recipe.