I was introduced to Pakistani cuisine by Kausar Ahmed and her book “The Karachi Kitchen.” She told me her vegetarian Kausar Rice in her book is a hit with her family. I’ve adapted her recipe for this quick meal.
You can substitute any fresh vegetables. Use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package microwaveable white rice,1 container roasted peanuts, 1 bag sliced cabbage, 1 bunch carrots, 1 red bell pepper, 1 bunch scallions, 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 bottle ketchup, 1 small bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce and 1 small bottle crushed red pepper. Staples: garlic, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Vegetarian Kausar Karachi-Style Rice
- 1 package microwaveable white rice (to make 1 cooked) (see note)
- 2 whole peeled garlic cloves, sliced
- 1/2 cup roasted peanuts or cashews
- 1/2 cup sliced cabbage
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup scallions
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and reserve remaining rice for another meal. Divide rice between two dinner plates.
Place a medium-size skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic slices and peanuts. Saute until the garlic is golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove to a plate and set aside.
Using the same skillet, add the cabbage, carrots, red bell pepper and scallions. Mix well. Add mayonnaise, ketchup, soy sauce and crushed red pepper. Stir well and cook 5 to 8 minutes or until well mixed and hot. Do not overcook. The vegetables should remain crisp.
Spoon the vegetables and sauce over the rice and sprinkle the garlic and peanuts on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 565 calories (51% from fat), 32.3 g fat (4.8 g saturated, 13 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 14.1 g protein, 60.8 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 415 mg sodium.
Recipe adapted from: “The Karachi Kitchen” (Wise Ink. $27.49)
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
