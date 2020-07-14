QF_Walnut_Chicken_Sa;adWEB

Walnut Chicken Salad. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Walnuts and basil flavor this simple chicken salad.

It’s a flavorful salad that is easy to put together. The only cooking is to toast the walnuts to enhance their flavor. So, it’s perfect for a hot summer night.

With using store-bought chicken, this dinner can be ready in less than 10 minutes.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package walnuts, 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 can reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes, 1 package cooked boneless, skinless, chicken breast strips or rotisserie chicken breast, 1 bunch celery, 1 bunch basil, 2 whole wheat rolls. Staples: salt and black peppercorns.

Walnut Chicken Salad

  • 1/4 cup broken walnuts (use almonds or pecans if you wish)
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 cup reduced-sodium canned diced tomato, drained
  • 10 ounces cooked boneless, skinless, chicken breast (or any type of cooked chicken)
  • 4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad greens, torn into 2 to 3-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup sliced celery
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil torn into bite-size pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 whole wheat rolls

Place walnuts on a foil lined baking sheet in a toaster oven or under a broiler and heat 1 to 2 minutes. Watch to see they don’t burn.

Mix mayonnaise and tomatoes in a medium-size bowl. Cut chicken into 1/2 to 1-inch cubes. Add to a bowl. Add walnuts, celery, basil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Divide lettuce leaves between two plates. Spoon chicken salad over leaves. Serve with the rolls.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 579 calories (41% from fat), 26.3 g fat (3.4 g saturated,6.3 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 48.7 g protein, 35.6 g carbohydrates, 9.6 g fiber, 463 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

