Quick Fix: Fragrant dish captures flavors of Moroccan tagine without hours of work

Vegetables mixed with fragrant spices of cinnamon, ginger and turmeric make a savory Moroccan tagine. A tagine is a dish made in a glazed earthenware dish with a conical lid, which is also called a tagine. Steam gathers at the top of the lid and falls on the food, keeping it moist. Any type of skillet or casserole can be used for this quick dish.

This recipe captures the flavors of a Moroccan tagine without the usual hours spent cooking one. To speed the cooking time even more, the sweet potatoes first cook for a minute in the microwave oven.

If using spices you have on hand, make sure they are less than 6 months old.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound sweet potatoes, 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 1 small can reduced-sodium chickpeas, 1 small can reduced-sodium lentils, 1 large can reduced-sodium whole tomatoes, 1 small package raisins and 1 bunch cilantro. Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Vegetable Tagine