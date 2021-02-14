Quick Fix: Fresh curry powder adds flavor to this easy dinner

Note: Boneless pork chops can be used instead of tenderloin. Cut them into small pieces. Crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of 2 teaspoons minced garlic. Chopped sweet onion can be used instead of frozen chopped onion.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown on all sides about 2 minutes. Add onion, garlic, curry powder and turmeric. Sauté 1 minute, mixing the spices together. Add the tomatoes with their juice. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook 2 minutes. Add coconut milk and salt and pepper to taste. Serve over the rice.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 334 calories (33% from fat), 12.4 g fat (4.7 g saturated,4.5 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 39.1 g protein, 17.3 g carbohydrates, 5.7 g fiber, 120 mg sodium.

Rice and Scallions

1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1-1/2 cups

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 scallions, sliced 1/2 cup

Salt and fresh ground black pepper