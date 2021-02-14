Quick Fix: Fresh curry powder adds flavor to this easy dinner

This curry takes less than 10 minutes to make. Using frozen chopped onions and prepared minced garlic cuts down the preparation time. Coconut milk adds a creamy texture.
Microwaveable brown rice is used in the Rice and Scallions recipe, making this a very quick and easy Indian-inspired dinner.
The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavor to the dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 bottle mild curry powder, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 can light coconut milk, 1 bunch scallions and 1 package microwaveable brown rice. Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Coconut Pork Curry
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch cubes (see note)
- 1 cup frozen chopped onion (see note)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (see note)
- 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 cup reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup light coconut milk
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Boneless pork chops can be used instead of tenderloin. Cut them into small pieces. Crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of 2 teaspoons minced garlic. Chopped sweet onion can be used instead of frozen chopped onion.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown on all sides about 2 minutes. Add onion, garlic, curry powder and turmeric. Sauté 1 minute, mixing the spices together. Add the tomatoes with their juice. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cook 2 minutes. Add coconut milk and salt and pepper to taste. Serve over the rice.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 334 calories (33% from fat), 12.4 g fat (4.7 g saturated,4.5 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 39.1 g protein, 17.3 g carbohydrates, 5.7 g fiber, 120 mg sodium.
Rice and Scallions
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1-1/2 cups
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 2 scallions, sliced 1/2 cup
- Salt and fresh ground black pepper
Cook rice in microwave according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2-cups and place it in a bowl. Add canola oil and half the scallions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide the rice between two dinner plates. Spoon curry on top of the rice and sprinkle remaining scallions on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 234 calories (23% from fat), 6 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.6 g protein, 40.7 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 10 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.