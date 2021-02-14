Quick Fix: Garlic shrimp, noodle dish perfect for Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year celebration

Note: Any size shrimp can be used for the recipe. Angel hair pasta can be used instead of vermicelli noodles. Cook them in boiling water first, then complete the recipe. Three teaspoons minced garlic can be used instead of crushed garlic cloves.

Place vermicelli in a bowl of warm water. Soak vermicelli for about 10 minutes until softened. Drain and use scissors to cut the long noodles into 2 to 3 sections. Spread noodles on a large plate. Place snow peas on top of the noodles. Add the shrimp over the snow peas.

Heat 2 teaspoons sesame oil in a small sauce pan. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute. Spoon garlic and oil over the shrimp. Add the soy sauce, water and sugar to the same sauce pan. Heat until sugar is dissolved. Add remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil to the sauce. Set aside. Bring water to a boil in wok or large sauce pan. Add a steam basket over the water and place the plate on top. Cover with a lid and steam 10 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink.

Remove the plate and spoon the sauce over the shrimp. Let soak in a minute and divide the ingredients between two dinner plates.

Makes 2 servings.