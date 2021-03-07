Quick Fix: Herbed shrimp, orzo dish is especially quick to make

Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a 3-minute dish. Pine nuts add a crunchy texture.
Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta. Fresh tomatoes and basil create a light sauce for the pasta. If best quality fresh tomatoes are not available, use reduced-sodium diced canned tomatoes.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled large shrimp, 1 box orzo, 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 small package pine nuts, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 bunch fresh tarragon, and 1 lemon. Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Herbed Shrimp
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons pine nuts
- 3/4 pound peeled shrimp
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves or 2 teaspoons dried tarragon (see note)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: If using dried tarragon, make sure it is still green. If not it’s time to buy a new bottle.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Add the pine nuts and shrimp. Toss for 2 minutes or until the shrimp are pink and not translucent. Sprinkle with tarragon, lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste and divide between two dinner plates.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 244 calories (40% from fat), 10.8 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 4.4 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 35.3 g protein, 2.9 g carbohydrates, 1.1 g fiber, 210 mg sodium.
Orzo with Fresh Tomato
- 4 ounces orzo (rice-shaped pasta), about 3/4 cup (see note)
- 2 cups 1/2-inch tomato cubes
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, torn into small pieces
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Any type of small pasta or leftover pasta pieces can be used.
Place a medium-size sauce pan full of water on to boil for orzo. Add orzo to boiling water and boil 9 to 10 minutes. Drain and add tomatoes, basil and olive oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 310 calories (24% from fat), 8.2 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 9.4 g protein, 51 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 27 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.