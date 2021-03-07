Quick Fix: Herbed shrimp, orzo dish is especially quick to make

Shrimp flavored with fresh tarragon and lemon juice is a 3-minute dish. Pine nuts add a crunchy texture.

Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta. Fresh tomatoes and basil create a light sauce for the pasta. If best quality fresh tomatoes are not available, use reduced-sodium diced canned tomatoes.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled large shrimp, 1 box orzo, 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 small package pine nuts, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 bunch fresh tarragon, and 1 lemon. Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Herbed Shrimp

2 teaspoons olive oil

3 tablespoons pine nuts

3/4 pound peeled shrimp

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves or 2 teaspoons dried tarragon (see note)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: If using dried tarragon, make sure it is still green. If not it’s time to buy a new bottle.