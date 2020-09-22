Quick Fix: Learn how to buy, store and use good-quality olive oil

Virgin: It often comes from the first pressing, but its acid level is between 1 and 3.3 percent, not low enough to qualify as extra-virgin. This is a good oil to use for cooking.

Olive Oil (sometimes labeled “Pure”): This oil has failed to make the extra-virgin grade, meaning it has been corrected, rectified or refined, creating a flavorless, odorless oil to which a small amount of extra-virgin oil may be added to give some taste and aroma. This is not from a second pressing of the olives. It is a lower grade of olive oil and therefore, cheaper.

Light Olive Oil: This oil is rectified or refined oil with very little aroma or flavor but similar to the olive-oil grade. Light does not mean it is lighter in calories. It’s best used for baking or cooking where you do not want the olive-oil flavor. It also has a high smoking point, making it good for frying.

Pomace Oil (olive-pomace oil): This oil is produced by extracting the small amount of oil remaining in the dregs (pulp, skins and pits) of the olive oil pressing, using solvents. It is then rectified again to make it acceptable for human consumption.

How to buy