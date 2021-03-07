 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quick Fix: Lemon, garlic sauce, rosemary make flavorful fish dish
0 comments
RECIPES FOR LENT

Quick Fix: Lemon, garlic sauce, rosemary make flavorful fish dish

{{featured_button_text}}
QF Lemon Garlic Fish

Rosemary Fish Fillets with Lemon Garlic Pasta. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Rosemary adds a fragrant touch to sautéed fish fillets. I have used mahi-mahi, but any type of firm white fish will work. The cooking time depends on the size of the fish. Count about 8 minutes per inch of thickness.

The lemon and garlic sauce flavors the pasta and complements the rosemary on the fish.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound mahi-mahi, 1 package fresh rosemary or 1 bottle dried rosemary, 1 package pine nuts, 1 container fat-free no-salt-added chicken broth, 1/4 pound broccoli florets, 1 box penne pasta, 1 lemon, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese. Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Rosemary-Crusted Mahi-Mahi

  • 3/4 pound mahi-mahi
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Rinse fish and pat dry with paper towel. Press rosemary onto both sides of the fish. Heat oil in a small non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. When skillet is smoking, add fish and brown for 1 minute. Brown second side for another minute. Lower heat and cook 5 more minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts and salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 227 calories (38% from fat), 9.6 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 32.2 g protein, 2.2 g carbohydrates, 1.3 g fiber, 155 mg sodium.

Lemon Garlic Pasta

  • 1/4 pound penne pasta, about 1 1/2 cups (any type of short cut pasta such as corkscrew or ziti can be used)
  • 1/4 pound broccoli florets, about 1 1/4 cups
  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, divided use
  • 1 cup sliced onion
  • 3 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth (divided use)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the penne and boil 8 minutes. Add the broccoli to the saucepan and continue to boil 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic, chicken broth, remaining olive oil and lemon juice. Cook 2 minutes.

Drain pasta and add to the skillet. Toss well for a minute. Add salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 316 calories (17% from fat), 5.9 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated), 4 mg cholesterol, 12.7 g protein, 54.7 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 129 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts