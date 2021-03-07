Quick Fix: Lemon, garlic sauce, rosemary make flavorful fish dish

Rosemary adds a fragrant touch to sautéed fish fillets. I have used mahi-mahi, but any type of firm white fish will work. The cooking time depends on the size of the fish. Count about 8 minutes per inch of thickness.

The lemon and garlic sauce flavors the pasta and complements the rosemary on the fish.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound mahi-mahi, 1 package fresh rosemary or 1 bottle dried rosemary, 1 package pine nuts, 1 container fat-free no-salt-added chicken broth, 1/4 pound broccoli florets, 1 box penne pasta, 1 lemon, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese. Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Rosemary-Crusted Mahi-Mahi

3/4 pound mahi-mahi

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons pine nuts

Salt and freshly ground black pepper