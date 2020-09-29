 Skip to main content
Quick Fix: Let your oven do all of the work with this tasty sausage sheet pan supper
QF Sausage_sheet_pan_supperWEB

Sausage Sheet Pan Supper. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

I like to keep frozen foods on hand to avoid extra trips to the supermarket.

Here’s a quick supper using ingredients from my freezer and that lets your oven do all of the work. The idea of a sheet pan meal is to simply place the ingredients on a baking sheet and bake. I add more flavor by spooning on some sauce.

Use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts and times and you can substitute with whatever you have on hand.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound reduced-sodium chicken or turkey sausage, 1 can vegetable oil spray, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 package frozen butternut squash cubes, 1 package frozen green beans, 1 small bottle honey, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 bunch scallions (optional), 1 package whole wheat pita bread. Staples: canola oil, salt, black peppercorns.

Sausage Sheet Pan Supper

  • Vegetable oil spray
  • 3/4 pound fresh chicken or turkey sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces (see note)
  • 2 cups chopped frozen onion
  • 1 cup frozen butternut squash cubes (or frozen sweet potatoes)
  • 2 cup frozen green beans
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 whole wheat pita bread
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions, optional

Note: Any type of sausage can be used. If precooked sausage is used, reduce the cooking time to 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking tray with foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the sausage, onion, butternut squash and green beans spreading out in one layer. Place the sheet pan in the oven on the middle shelf. Roast 15 minutes. A meat thermometer for the sausage should read 165 degrees. Meanwhile, mix honey, Dijon mustard, turmeric and oil together in a large bowl and toast pita bread.

Remove pan from the oven and add the sauce to the pan. Stir around all the on the sheet pan to coat them with the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates. Sprinkle scallions on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 647 calories (25% from fat), 18.1 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 9 g monounsaturated), 61 mg cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 85.1 g carbohydrates, 9.5 g fiber, 1,011 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

