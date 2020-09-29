Quick Fix: Let your oven do all of the work with this tasty sausage sheet pan supper

Note: Any type of sausage can be used. If precooked sausage is used, reduce the cooking time to 10 minutes.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking tray with foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the sausage, onion, butternut squash and green beans spreading out in one layer. Place the sheet pan in the oven on the middle shelf. Roast 15 minutes. A meat thermometer for the sausage should read 165 degrees. Meanwhile, mix honey, Dijon mustard, turmeric and oil together in a large bowl and toast pita bread.

Remove pan from the oven and add the sauce to the pan. Stir around all the on the sheet pan to coat them with the sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates. Sprinkle scallions on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 647 calories (25% from fat), 18.1 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 9 g monounsaturated), 61 mg cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 85.1 g carbohydrates, 9.5 g fiber, 1,011 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

