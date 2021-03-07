Quick Fix: Light and quick curry-kissed scallops

Sweet scallops touched by a dusting of curry are the center piece for a light and quick meal. There’s no chopping or slicing.
Most scallops are frozen. Instead of buying those that are defrosted at the fish counter, I buy a bag from the freezer case and keep it until I am ready to use them. They take about 5 minutes to defrost in a bowl or water and only a few minutes to cook.
Shredded carrots can be found in the produce section of the supermarket. They’re added to the rice just after it is cooked, so they stay crisp.
The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavors to the dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound scallops, 1 small bottle curry powder, olive oil spray, 1 small jar apricot jam, 1 small carton heavy whipping cream, 1 small bunch scallion, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 small package grated or shredded carrots. Staples: Olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Curry Crusted Scallops
- 12 ounces sea scallops (see note)
- 1-1/2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons apricot jam
- 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons sliced scallions
Rinse and drain scallops and pat dry with a paper towel. Toss with the curry powder, coating all sides. Heat a nonstick skillet over high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Make sure the skillet is hot enough to sear scallops.
Sauté scallops 3 minutes per side. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove scallops to a bowl. Add water and apricot jam to the skillet; simmer 30 seconds stirring to melt jam. Add cream and simmer 1 minute to thicken sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce over scallops and sprinkle scallions on top.
Note: If using smaller bay scallops, sauté 2 minutes tossing the scallops to cook all sides.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 311 calories (36 percent from fat), 12.5 g fat ( 5.5 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 85 mg cholesterol, 30g protein, 20.7 g carbohydrates, 2.8 g fiber, 296 mg sodium.
Carrots and Rice
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner. Add the olive oil, shredded carrots and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 213 calories (25 percent from fat), 5.9 g fat (0.6 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4 g protein, 36.2 g carbohydrates 3.4 g fiber, 27 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.