Quick Fix: Light and quick curry-kissed scallops

Sweet scallops touched by a dusting of curry are the center piece for a light and quick meal. There’s no chopping or slicing.

Most scallops are frozen. Instead of buying those that are defrosted at the fish counter, I buy a bag from the freezer case and keep it until I am ready to use them. They take about 5 minutes to defrost in a bowl or water and only a few minutes to cook.

Shredded carrots can be found in the produce section of the supermarket. They’re added to the rice just after it is cooked, so they stay crisp.

The curry powder sold in supermarkets is a blend of about 15 herbs, spices and seeds. This type of powder loses its flavor quickly. If you have curry powder that is more than six months old, buy a new one. It will add more flavors to the dish.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound scallops, 1 small bottle curry powder, olive oil spray, 1 small jar apricot jam, 1 small carton heavy whipping cream, 1 small bunch scallion, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 small package grated or shredded carrots. Staples: Olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Curry Crusted Scallops