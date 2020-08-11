Ripe, sweet mangos are at the height of their season. They make a great accompaniment for pan-seared fresh tuna. Simply sauté the tuna and top it with this mango salsa for a quick summer meal.
It takes a few minutes to cut a mango into cubes. Here’s an easy method. Stand the mango on the thick end and cut it in half on each side sliding the knife down the side of the stone. Run a large spoon around the edge of the flesh and scoop it out. Cut the pulp into 1/4-inch pieces. Do this over a bowl to catch the juices.
The mango salsa recipe adds flavor and color to the meal but, if you’re in a hurry, use 1/4 cup bought mango chutney instead.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 ripe mango, 1 lime, 1 small bottle honey, 1 small bunch cilantro, 1 jalapeño pepper, 3/4 pound tuna steak, 1 package microwave brown rice and 1 package frozen peas. Staples: Canola oil, reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Tuna and Mango Salsa
- 1 cup mango cubes
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped (add another if you like hotter salsa)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 3/4 pound fresh tuna steaks
Cut mango in half around the pit. Hold the mango with cut side up. Scoop out pulp with a large spoon. Cut into 1/4-inch pieces. Mix lime juice, honey, cilantro and jalapeño pepper together. Toss with mango. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sear tuna for 2 minutes. Turn and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste on the cooked side. Sear second side 2 minutes for a 1/2-inch thick tuna steak. For a 1-inch tuna steak, lower heat and cook 2 more minutes. Remove to two dinner plates, spoon salsa on top and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 303 calories (13 percent from fat), 4.4 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 1.8 g monounsaturated), 78 mg cholesterol, 41 g protein, 24.7 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 65 mg sodium.
Brown Rice Salad
- 1 package microwave brown rice
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 cup frozen peas, defrosted (see note)
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: A quick way to defrost frozen peas is to place them in a colander and run hot tap water over them
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add peas, dressing and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 243 calories (26 percent from fat), 7 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 3.7 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 5.9 g protein, 39.5 g carbohydrates, 4.9 g fiber, 15 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
