Quick Fix: Meatballs, couscous meal offers subtle, fresh flavors

Makes 10 meatballs.

Broil 5 inches from heat for 5 minutes, turn over and broil for another 3 minutes. (An easy way to turn the meatballs over while cooking, is with a tong or two spoons.) A meat thermometer should read 155 degrees.

Divide into two portions and serve over couscous. Mix the yogurt and cucumber together and spoon evenly over the meatballs. Sprinkle the parsley on top, (if using).

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 420 calories (37% from fat), 17.3 g fat (6.9 g saturated, 7.6 g monounsaturated), 113 mg cholesterol, 37.7 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 166 mg sodium.

Herbed Couscous

1 cup water

1/2 cup Israeli couscous (also called pearl or Jerusalem couscous)

1 cup tomato cubes, (about 1/2-inch)

1/2 cup fresh mint torn into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper