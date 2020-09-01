Quick Fix: Mediterranean stir-fry a colorful veggie meal

Summer vegetables are at the peak of their season and markets are filled with eggplants, zucchini, red bell peppers. I’m always tempted to buy them all at once, but I want to use them immediately. My answer is to use them in a stir-fry. This is a colorful vegetarian meal.

Artichokes hearts and olive oil bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the summer vegetables. A light tomato sauce finishes the dish to make a perfect topping for angel hair pasta.

For easy stir-frying, place all of the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. Then, you won’t have to look at the recipe after you start to cook. And make sure your wok or skillet is very hot before adding the ingredients.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small bunch fresh basil, 1 medium eggplant, 1 small zucchini, 1 small red bell pepper, 1 jar canned artichoke hearts, 1 package whole wheat thin spaghetti, 1 can reduced-sodium crushed tomatoes, 1 bottle minced garlic, 1 bottle cayenne pepper, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese, 1 can olive oil spray. Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

Mediterranean Summer Vegetable Stir-Fry

For sauce: