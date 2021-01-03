Quick Fix: Mussels and oh-so-French fast food

Note: Fish broth can be substituted for the white wine.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute the onion, carrot, and celery until they start to shrink but not color, about 10 minutes. Add the white wine and some pepper. Add the mussels and cover the saucepan tightly. Raise the heat and boil just until the mussels open, about 3 minutes. Do not over-cook.

With a slotted spoon, transfer mussels to 2 bowls, discarding any unopened ones. Bring pan liquid back to a boil. Cook about 1 minute to reduce, and set aside. Sprinkle mussels with parsley and serve. When finished, serve vegetables and broth (leave about 1/4 inch in pan as It may be gritty) with baguette slices.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 569 calories (22% from fat), 14.1 g fat (5.2 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 41.2 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 6.6 g fiber, 1,229 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

