Quick Fix: Need a break from extensive cooking? This chicken Parmesan dish is an easy fix

Note: Any type of low-sodium tomato-based sauce can be used.

Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add chicken and onion. Brown chicken 3 minutes with the onions. Turn chicken over, add garlic to skillet and brown second side of chicken 3 minutes.

Add crushed tomatoes. Bring to a gentle simmer. Place sliced Parmesan cheese over chicken and cover with a lid. Simmer 2 minutes, do not boil. The cheese will melt on the chicken. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 357 calories (38% from fat), 15 g fat (4.8 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 172 mg cholesterol, 40.7 g protein, 13.5 g carbohydrates, 4.2 g fiber, 539 mg sodium.

Spaghetti and Peas

1/4 pound whole wheat spaghetti or pasta of your choice

1 cup frozen peas

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper