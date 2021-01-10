Quick Fix: One-pot chicken orzo soup perfect for a cold winter night

Here’s a warm, comforting and easy take an old favorite, chicken noodle soup. Using cooked chicken, either rotisserie or from the deli, cuts down on the cooking time. Parsnips add a hint of sweetness and fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese add a flavorful touch. This is a one-pot meal that’s perfect for a winter’s evening.
Orzo is rice-shaped pasta, but you can use any small pasta such as small macaroni, pastina or acini di pepe.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 10 ounces cooked rotisserie or chicken breast, 1 bag frozen onion, 1 bunch celery, 1 bunch parsnips, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat baby spinach, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese, 1 carton unsalted chicken broth and one box orzo. Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Chicken Orzo Soup
- 2 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 cups frozen chopped onion (see notes)
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 1 cup peeled thinly sliced parsnips
- 4 cups unsalted chicken broth
- 3/4 cup orzo
- 10 ounces cooked boneless chicken breast (skin removed) (see note)
- 2 cups fresh washed, ready-to-eat baby spinach
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Notes: Chopped fresh onion can be used instead of frozen. Sauté it a few minutes longer. Any type of cooked chicken or turkey can be used.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and parsnips. Sauté 3 minutes. Add broth and orzo and simmer 8 minutes or until orzo is cooked al dente.
Meanwhile cut the chicken into small pieces. When the orzo is cooked, add chicken and spinach. Stir until spinach is wilted and chicken is warmed, about 1 minute.
Remove from heat and add the basil and salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into soup bowls and sprinkle cheese on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 634 calories (19 percent from fat), 13.1 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 135 cholesterol, 61.7 g protein, 67.9 g carbohydrates, 8.4 g fiber, 470 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.