Quick Fix: One-pot chicken orzo soup perfect for a cold winter night

Notes: Chopped fresh onion can be used instead of frozen. Sauté it a few minutes longer. Any type of cooked chicken or turkey can be used.

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and parsnips. Sauté 3 minutes. Add broth and orzo and simmer 8 minutes or until orzo is cooked al dente.

Meanwhile cut the chicken into small pieces. When the orzo is cooked, add chicken and spinach. Stir until spinach is wilted and chicken is warmed, about 1 minute.

Remove from heat and add the basil and salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into soup bowls and sprinkle cheese on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 634 calories (19 percent from fat), 13.1 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 135 cholesterol, 61.7 g protein, 67.9 g carbohydrates, 8.4 g fiber, 470 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

