 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quick Fix: Orzo makes quick work of veg-packed paella
0 comments

Quick Fix: Orzo makes quick work of veg-packed paella

Only $5 for 5 months
QF_PaellaWEB

Paella Primavera. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Recently I noticed paella made with pasta instead of rice at a Catalonian restaurant in Miami. The chef told me it’s a centuries-old dish from the Mediterranean areas of Spain.

Paella made with saffron-flavored rice takes at least 20 minutes to cook. Using orzo, a rice shaped pasta, this version takes only 8 minutes. It captures the flavors of the longer-cooking paella without the effort.

Saffron, which is sold powdered or in threads, provides a delicate, aromatic flavor. Turmeric or bijol can be used instead.

Spanish-style chorizo is a smoked sausage flavored with garlic and paprika. (Don’t substitute Mexican chorizo, a fresh sausage.)

Open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad and serve with your favorite salad dressing to complete this quick dinner.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 2 medium zucchini, 1/2 pound asparagus, 2 ounces chorizo sausage, 1 small jar/can roasted red peppers, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad, 1 small container pitted black olives, 1 small package orzo, 1 small package frozen peas and 1 package saffron. Staples: Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, chopped frozen onion, reduced-fat dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

Paella Primavera with Chorizo

  • 1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron
  • 1 cup chopped frozen onion
  • 1 cup sliced zucchini
  • 2 ounces diced chorizo sausage (about 1/2 cup)
  • 2/3 cup orzo
  • 1/2 pound asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1-1/2 cups)
  • 1 cup frozen peas (see note)
  • 1/2 cup drained, sliced roasted red pepper
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring chicken broth, water and saffron to a boil, in a medium-size, nonstick skillet. Add onion, zucchini, chorizo and orzo. Stir, bring back to a boil and cook 5 minutes. (If not using a nonstick pan, stir often to keep orzo from sticking.) If pan becomes dry, add more broth. Add asparagus, peas and roasted red pepper. Cook 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 2 servings.

Note: Any combination of vegetables can be used such as green beans or sugar snap peas.

Nutritional information per serving: 439 calories (26 percent from fat), 12.5 g fat (4.4 g saturated, 5.4 g monounsaturated), 25 mg cholesterol, 20.9 g protein, 62.4 g carbohydrates, 8.1 g fiber, 370 mg sodium.

Olive and Lettuce Salad

  • 4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad
  • 8 pitted black olives
  • 2 tablespoons reduced fat dressing

Place lettuce in bowl, add olives and toss with dressing.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutritional information per serving: 47 calories (60 percent from fat), 3.1 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 1.7 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1.4 g protein, 4.9 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 140 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts