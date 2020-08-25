Quick Fix: Orzo makes quick work of veg-packed paella

Recently I noticed paella made with pasta instead of rice at a Catalonian restaurant in Miami. The chef told me it’s a centuries-old dish from the Mediterranean areas of Spain.

Paella made with saffron-flavored rice takes at least 20 minutes to cook. Using orzo, a rice shaped pasta, this version takes only 8 minutes. It captures the flavors of the longer-cooking paella without the effort.

Saffron, which is sold powdered or in threads, provides a delicate, aromatic flavor. Turmeric or bijol can be used instead.

Spanish-style chorizo is a smoked sausage flavored with garlic and paprika. (Don’t substitute Mexican chorizo, a fresh sausage.)

Open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad and serve with your favorite salad dressing to complete this quick dinner.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 2 medium zucchini, 1/2 pound asparagus, 2 ounces chorizo sausage, 1 small jar/can roasted red peppers, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad, 1 small container pitted black olives, 1 small package orzo, 1 small package frozen peas and 1 package saffron. Staples: Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, chopped frozen onion, reduced-fat dressing, salt and black peppercorns.