Quick Fix: Pasta recipe perfect for hectic holiday season

Note: Any hard cheese such as manchego or Romano can be used instead of Parmesan.

Heat 3 to 4 quarts of water in a large saucepan over high heat. When it boils, add fettuccini and cook 3 minutes or according to package instructions.

While water is coming to a boil, mix tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, basil and tuna together in a large bowl. Make sure all of the ingredients are blended to together. Stir in the olives, olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste. When the pasta is cooked, drain and add to the bowl. Toss well. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle cheese on top.