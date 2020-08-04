Large shrimp smothered in garlic and wine is an Italian classic.
To Italians, scampi is a small lobster called a prawn. However, in America, scampi became a term for the sauce that goes with this shrimp dish. For this quick Shrimp Scampi, I teamed red vermouth, garlic and parsley with the shrimp.
American wild shrimp are juicy and plump. Use these if they are available.
Basil and olive oil tossed with linguine makes a quick side dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound large shelled shrimp, 1 small bunch parsley, 1 small bunch basil, 1 small bottle red vermouth and 1/4 pound fresh linguine. Staples: garlic, olive oil, hot pepper sauce, salt and black peppercorns.
Shrimp Scampi
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3/4 cup red vermouth
- 3/4 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- Several drops hot pepper sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add garlic and red vermouth. Cook 1 minute. Add shrimp and parsley. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until shrimp are pink. Add hot pepper sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 204 calories (24 percent from fat), 5.5 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 34.9 g protein, 3.2 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 222 mg sodium.
Basil Linguine
- 1/4 pound fresh linguine (see note)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Dried linguine can be used instead of fresh. Boil for 8 to 9 minutes.
Bring a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil. Add linguine and boil 2 to 3 minutes (8 to 9 minutes for dried). Remove 2 tablespoons cooking water and reserve. Drain linguine and place back in saucepan with reserved water and olive oil. Toss well. Add the basil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 253 calories (19 percent from fat), 5.4 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.6 g protein, 42.8 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 3 mg sodium.
