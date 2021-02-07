Quick Fix: Ramen noodles add texture to this stir-fry dish

Ramen noodles are made with a soft flour, unlike pasta that is made with hard durum flour. They cook into soft noodles that absorb the flavor of the sauce they’re cooked in.

When looking for ramen noodles, you can find them made with rice flour, or they may be labeled as soft Chinese noodles. Either works with this dinner. If you only find them as part of a soup bowl or other mixture, remove the package of noodles and discard the other ingredients, using the noodles only.