Quick Fix: Rum, pineapple chicken dish a flavorful add to dreary weather

Brighten up dreary weather with this chicken cooked with rum and pineapple.
It’s a recipe I found on a recent vacation to the Caribbean island of Martinique. The French/Creole cuisine there creates intriguing, flavorful dishes. Rum is part of their culture and they like to use old rum, but any rum will work for this quick dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 small bottle rum, 1 small container fresh pineapple cubes, 1 small container pineapple juice, 1 package microwave brown rice, 1 bunch chives, 1 green bell pepper, 1 tomato and 1 serrano or other hot pepper. Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Chicken with Rum and Pineapple
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 2 tablespoons rum or chicken broth
- 1/2 cup fresh pineapple juice
- 1 cup fresh pineapple cubes
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a medium-nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the onion and continue to cook 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the rum.
Return the skillet to the burner and add the pineapple juice. Let cook 3 to 4 minutes. The meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Add the pineapple cubes to warm slightly in the sauce and sprinkle the chives on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 400 calories (32 percent from fat), 14.3 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 138 cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 22.1 g carbohydrates, 2.8 g fiber, 150 mg sodium.
Tomato, Pepper Brown Rice
- 1 package microwave brown rice (1-1/2 cups cooked)
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1 cup green bell pepper, cubed
- 1 tablespoon chopped serrano or other hot pepper
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add tomatoes, green bell pepper, serrano pepper, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 252 calories (22 percent from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.4 g protein, 44.6 g carbohydrates, 4.4 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.