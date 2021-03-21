Quick Fix: Rum, pineapple chicken dish a flavorful add to dreary weather

Brighten up dreary weather with this chicken cooked with rum and pineapple.

It’s a recipe I found on a recent vacation to the Caribbean island of Martinique. The French/Creole cuisine there creates intriguing, flavorful dishes. Rum is part of their culture and they like to use old rum, but any rum will work for this quick dish.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 small bottle rum, 1 small container fresh pineapple cubes, 1 small container pineapple juice, 1 package microwave brown rice, 1 bunch chives, 1 green bell pepper, 1 tomato and 1 serrano or other hot pepper. Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.

Chicken with Rum and Pineapple

1 tablespoon canola oil

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts

1 cup sliced onion

2 tablespoons rum or chicken broth

1/2 cup fresh pineapple juice

1 cup fresh pineapple cubes

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Salt and freshly ground black pepper