Quick Fix: Savor these steak cubes glazed with garlicky sauce

Juicy steak bites top noodles and spinach for this quick and tasty bowl dinner. Steak plays an important role in Korean cooking. Here steak cubes are coated with a garlicky sauce glaze.
Noodles are another staple. There are many noodle shops throughout the country. This noodle side dish calls for spinach, but any green vegetable — broccoli, green beans or peas — can be used.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound beef tenderloin, 1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle white vinegar, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle Dijon mustard, 1 small piece fresh ginger or 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1/4 pound steamed Chinese, 1 package bean sprouts and 1 package washed, ready-to-eat spinach. Staples: salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Korean Steak Bowl
For steak bites:
- 3/4 pound beef tenderloin (see note)
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (see note)
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- Dash of freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
Note: Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used (skirt, flank, strip). Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bottled minced garlic.
Remove visible fat from steak and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a plastic bag. Add soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, mustard, ginger and black pepper. Seal the bag and gently shake to combine ingredients. Marinate 5 minutes turning bag over during that time.
Heat oil in a wok or skillet. Remove steak and sauté cubes 2 minutes turning them oven once. (An easy way to turn steak cubes over is with tongs or two spoons.)
Pour marinade into skillet and continue to sauté 3 minutes. The sauce will reduce and thicken slightly. A meat thermometer should read 130 degrees for medium rare. Place steak and sauce over noodles in the bowls.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 310 calories (44% from fat), 15.3 g fat (5.3 g saturated, 6 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 38.8 g protein, 4.7 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 1,190 mg sodium.
Green Noodles
- 1/4 pound steamed Chinese noodles (see note)
- 1 cup fresh bean sprouts
- 6 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Steamed or fresh Chinese noodles can be found in the produce department. Dried noodles or angel hair pasta can be used instead.
Bring a large saucepan half filled with water to a boil. Add the noodles and boil 2 minutes. Add bean sprouts and spinach and boil 1 minute. Drain and toss with the sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner bowls.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 296 calories (23% from fat), 7.5 g fat (1.4 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 12.2 g protein, 47 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 87 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
