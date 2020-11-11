Quick Fix: Savor these steak cubes glazed with garlicky sauce

Note: Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used (skirt, flank, strip). Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bottled minced garlic.

Remove visible fat from steak and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place in a plastic bag. Add soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, mustard, ginger and black pepper. Seal the bag and gently shake to combine ingredients. Marinate 5 minutes turning bag over during that time.

Heat oil in a wok or skillet. Remove steak and sauté cubes 2 minutes turning them oven once. (An easy way to turn steak cubes over is with tongs or two spoons.)

Pour marinade into skillet and continue to sauté 3 minutes. The sauce will reduce and thicken slightly. A meat thermometer should read 130 degrees for medium rare. Place steak and sauce over noodles in the bowls.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 310 calories (44% from fat), 15.3 g fat (5.3 g saturated, 6 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 38.8 g protein, 4.7 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 1,190 mg sodium.

Green Noodles