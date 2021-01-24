Quick Fix: Shrimp cakes extra tasty alongside homemade coleslaw

Coarsely chop shrimp with a knife or in a food processor. (Chop the shrimp by hand or use the pulse button on the food processor. The cakes have more flavor if the shrimp is left in small pieces rather than finely chopped.)

Add the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, scallions and mustard and mix to combine the ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste. Blend in egg whites.

Shape into 4 cakes about 4 inches in diameter. Place panko crumbs on a plate and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place shrimp cakes on the crumbs, carefully turn them making sure both sides are coated with crumbs. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp cakes and cook 5 minutes. Turn and cook 5 minutes. (The shrimp cakes will be delicate. Carefully turn them with a spatula.)

Place bread in a toaster oven or broiler to warm for a few minutes. Serve shrimp cakes with coleslaw and bread.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 428 calories (35% from fat), 16.4 g fat (1.9 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 324 mg cholesterol, 49.6 g protein, 20.8 g carbohydrates, 3.5 g fiber, 772 mg sodium.

Quick Coleslaw