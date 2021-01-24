Quick Fix: Shrimp cakes extra tasty alongside homemade coleslaw

Fish cakes have many versions and types of fish used. The most popular are crab cakes.
Here’s a variation using bought, cooked shrimp, which takes only minutes to make. The base recipe for fish cakes usually has Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce and onions or scallions. Use this recipe with shrimp or add whatever cooked fish you like.
Homemade coleslaw is a breeze with a ready-to-eat sliced coleslaw mix from the supermarket. This one tastes great the second day as well. Make extra for another meal. Or, if you’re pressed for time, make the shrimp cakes and serve store-bought coleslaw to go with them.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled, cooked shrimp, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 bag ready-to-eat sliced coleslaw, 2 medium tomatoes, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 red onion, 1 jar reduced fat mayonnaise. 1 small bottle Worcestershire sauce, 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 bottle distilled vinegar,1 small container panko crumbs, and 1 small whole grain bread. Staples: canola oil, eggs, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
Shrimp Cakes
- 3/4 pound cooked, shelled shrimp
- 3 tablespoons reduced fat mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Several drops hot pepper sauce
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 egg whites
- 1 cup panko crumbs
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 slices whole grain bread
Coarsely chop shrimp with a knife or in a food processor. (Chop the shrimp by hand or use the pulse button on the food processor. The cakes have more flavor if the shrimp is left in small pieces rather than finely chopped.)
Add the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, scallions and mustard and mix to combine the ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste. Blend in egg whites.
Shape into 4 cakes about 4 inches in diameter. Place panko crumbs on a plate and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place shrimp cakes on the crumbs, carefully turn them making sure both sides are coated with crumbs. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp cakes and cook 5 minutes. Turn and cook 5 minutes. (The shrimp cakes will be delicate. Carefully turn them with a spatula.)
Place bread in a toaster oven or broiler to warm for a few minutes. Serve shrimp cakes with coleslaw and bread.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 428 calories (35% from fat), 16.4 g fat (1.9 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 324 mg cholesterol, 49.6 g protein, 20.8 g carbohydrates, 3.5 g fiber, 772 mg sodium.
Quick Coleslaw
- 2 cups ready-to-eat sliced coleslaw
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion (see note)
- 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced
Note: Any type of onion can be used for the coleslaw.
Add coleslaw and onion to a large bowl. Add the vinegar and sugar. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste and mix again. Add mayonnaise and combine ingredients. Add more salt and pepper, if needed. Place on 2 plates and arrange sliced tomatoes on the side.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 123 calories (39% from fat), 5.3 g fat (0.8 saturated, 1.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 2.9 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 4.5 g fiber, 132 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.