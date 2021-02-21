Quick Fix: Spanish-style omelet a tasty vegetarian dinner

Preheat broiler.

Cut potatoes into 1/4-inch pieces with skin on. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 5 minutes on high. Mix whole eggs, egg whites, cheese, scallions and smoked paprika together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a medium-size non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes and sauté 3 minutes.

Add egg mixture, spread evenly to all edges of the skillet and making sure tomatoes are completely covered with the egg mixture. Let set 1 minute. Place the skillet under the broiler about 5-inches from the heat for 5 minutes. The top should be golden and mixture set.

Remove from broiler and sprinkle chives on top.

Slide out of the skillet. divide in half and serve on 2 dinner plates.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 481 calories (45 percent from fat), 24.1 g fat (12.3 g saturated,8.1 g monounsaturated), 226 cholesterol, 32.6 g protein, 35.7 g carbohydrates, 5.6 g fiber, 525 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

