Quick Fix: Spanish-style omelet a tasty vegetarian dinner
Spanish_Omelet

Spanish-Style Omelet (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

This is a quick and easy take on a traditional Spanish omelet (also called tortilla).

It’s a traditional dish from Spain made with eggs and potatoes. I added cheese, tomatoes, scallions and smoked paprika to make a tasty vegetarian dinner. It can be served hot or at room temperature, making the omelet perfect for a do-ahead meal.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, 1/4 pound manchego cheese, 1 bunch scallions, 1 bottle smoked paprika, 1 medium tomato and 1 bunch chives (optional garnish). Staples: olive oil, eggs, salt and black peppercorns.

  • 3/4 pound Yukon gold potatoes (about 2-1/2 cups cubed) (see noate)
  • 2 whole eggs
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1/4 pound grated manchego (see note)
  • 1 cup sliced scallions
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 medium tomato cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives (optional garnish)

Notes: Red or yellow potatoes can be used instead of Yukon Gold. Any type of hard cheese can be used instead of the manchego.

Preheat broiler.

Cut potatoes into 1/4-inch pieces with skin on. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 5 minutes on high. Mix whole eggs, egg whites, cheese, scallions and smoked paprika together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a medium-size non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes and sauté 3 minutes.

Add egg mixture, spread evenly to all edges of the skillet and making sure tomatoes are completely covered with the egg mixture. Let set 1 minute. Place the skillet under the broiler about 5-inches from the heat for 5 minutes. The top should be golden and mixture set.

Remove from broiler and sprinkle chives on top.

Slide out of the skillet. divide in half and serve on 2 dinner plates.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 481 calories (45 percent from fat), 24.1 g fat (12.3 g saturated,8.1 g monounsaturated), 226 cholesterol, 32.6 g protein, 35.7 g carbohydrates, 5.6 g fiber, 525 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

