Quick Fix: Spice things up with Pork Creole

Louisiana creole cooking is a combination of Spanish, French and African cuisines. Onions, celery, green bell pepper, tomatoes and hot pepper seasoning are the base for this quick and easy Pork Creole.
The heat is up to you. The amount of cayenne pepper in the recipe gives a mild zing to the sauce. If you like it hot, add more or serve hot pepper sauce at the table.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 3/4 pound boneless pork loin chops, 1 green bell pepper, 1 bunch celery, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 small bottle Worcestershire sauce and 1 bottle cayenne pepper. Staples: canola oil, onion, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Pork Creole
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups cooked)
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 3/4 pound boneless pork loin chops (see notes)
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 1 cup sliced green bell pepper
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 3 teaspoons minced garlic (see notes)
- 2 cups canned reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Notes: Boneless, skinless chicken thighs can be used instead of pork. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Six garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and reserve remaining rice for another meal. Divide rice between two dinner plates.
Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and brown 2 minutes, turn and brown 2 minutes. Remove from skillet and add the onion, green bell pepper, celery and garlic to the skillet. Sauté 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper.
Cut the pork into 1 to 2-inch slices and return it to the skillet and simmer 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon pork and sauce over rice.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 530 calories (21% from fat), 12.1 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 48.5 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 9.5 g fiber, 275 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!