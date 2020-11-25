Quick Fix: Spice things up with Pork Creole

Notes: Boneless, skinless chicken thighs can be used instead of pork. A meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Six garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and reserve remaining rice for another meal. Divide rice between two dinner plates.

Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and brown 2 minutes, turn and brown 2 minutes. Remove from skillet and add the onion, green bell pepper, celery and garlic to the skillet. Sauté 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper.

Cut the pork into 1 to 2-inch slices and return it to the skillet and simmer 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon pork and sauce over rice.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 530 calories (21% from fat), 12.1 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 48.5 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 9.5 g fiber, 275 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.