Jerk seasoning, a Jamaican specialty, helps create a spicy, one-dish salad that’s perfect for hot summer evenings. This spice mixture usually contains allspice, along with onion, thyme, nutmeg and cinnamon.
For this quick dinner, I use prepared jerk seasoning that can be found in the spice section of the market.
You can alter the vegetables in the salad with your favorite ingredients or whatever you have on hand.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 red bell pepper, 1 bunch celery, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 package washed, ready-to-eat salad, 1 bottle jerk seasoning and 3/4 pound skirt steak. Staples: canola oil, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing.
Jerk Steak Salad
- 2 cups defrosted corn kernels
- 1 cup red bell pepper cubes
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided use
- 4 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
- 14 cup reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
- 3/4 pound skirt steak
- 1/2 tablespoon jerk seasoning
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
Add the corn kernels, red bell pepper cubes, celery, 2 tablespoons cilantro and lettuce to a bowl. Add the dressing and toss well. Divide between two dinner plates.
Remove visible fat from steak. Rub jerk seasoning on both sides of the steak. Heat the oil in a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and sauté 2 minutes, turn and sauté 2 more minutes.
Reduce heat to medium and cook another 2 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees for medium rare. Remove, and carve into 1/2- to 1-inch slices. Place on top of salad. Spoon pan juices over steak. Sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 498 calories (44% from fat), 24.5 g fat (6.7 g saturated, 11.4 g monounsaturated), 110 mg cholesterol, 41.7 g protein, 38.5 g carbohydrates, 6.7 g fiber, 298 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
