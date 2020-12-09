Quick Fix: Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia with Basmati Rice

I always feel that fish is the original fast food. It cooks in just minutes.

For this 5-minute recipe, I use tilapia, because its easily available, reasonably priced and goes well with the sauce.

The sauce has an unusual ingredient, ketchup. I was surprised to find that several top chefs use it in their sauces. It adds a sweet and tangy flavor. Soy sauce and vinegar finish this easy sauce.

Whenever I cook basmati rice, my family wants to know if I’m making popcorn. Indian basmati rice has a distinct flavor and smells like popcorn while cooking. I was delighted to find that It now comes in a microwaveable package that takes only 2 minutes in a microwave oven. It makes a quick finish to this dinner.

SHOPPING LIST:” To buy: 3/4 pound tilapia fillets, 1 bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle white distilled vinegar, 1 can olive oil spray, 1 large tomato, 1 bunch scallions and 1 package microwaveable basmati rice. Staples: Olive oil, ketchup, salt and black peppercorns.

Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia