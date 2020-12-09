 Skip to main content
Quick Fix: Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia with Basmati Rice
QF_Fish

Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia served with Basmati Rice (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Handout/TNS

I always feel that fish is the original fast food. It cooks in just minutes.

For this 5-minute recipe, I use tilapia, because its easily available, reasonably priced and goes well with the sauce.

The sauce has an unusual ingredient, ketchup. I was surprised to find that several top chefs use it in their sauces. It adds a sweet and tangy flavor. Soy sauce and vinegar finish this easy sauce.

Whenever I cook basmati rice, my family wants to know if I’m making popcorn. Indian basmati rice has a distinct flavor and smells like popcorn while cooking. I was delighted to find that It now comes in a microwaveable package that takes only 2 minutes in a microwave oven. It makes a quick finish to this dinner.

SHOPPING LIST:” To buy: 3/4 pound tilapia fillets, 1 bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle white distilled vinegar, 1 can olive oil spray, 1 large tomato, 1 bunch scallions and 1 package microwaveable basmati rice. Staples: Olive oil, ketchup, salt and black peppercorns.

Sweet and Sour Glazed Tilapia

  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons white distilled vinegar
  • Olive oil spray
  • 3/4 pound tilapia fillets (see note)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large tomato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (1 cup)

Note: Any type of firm white fish can be used for this recipe. Count 10 minutes cooking time for each inch of thickness.

Mix ketchup, soy sauce and vinegar together in a small bowl. Set aside.

Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add tilapia and sauté 3 minutes for a 1/2-inch fillet. Carefully turn the fish over and sauté 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side of the fish. Remove to a plate.

Add the sauce to the skillet and cook 30 seconds until it just starts to bubble. Spoon the sauce over the fish and spread the tomato cubes on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 239 calories (20 percent from fat), 5.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 36.7 g protein, 13.7 g carbohydrates, 1.4 g fiber, 613 mg sodium.

Basmati Rice

  • 1 package microwaveable basmati rice (see note)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 scallions, sliced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: Any type of rice can be used. Look for microwaveable packages.

Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 -1/2-cups and save the remaining rice for another meal.

Place the 1-1/2-cups rice in a bowl and add the olive oil, scallions and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Add to the plates with the tilapia.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 234 calories (27 percent from fat), 7.1 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.6 g protein, 38.1 g carbohydrates, 1.0 g fiber, 5 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

