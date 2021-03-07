Quick Fix: Sweet peas a tasty pairing with this fresh sole dish

Fresh sole topped with toasted almonds takes only minutes to make. Toasting almonds intensifies their flavor.
Penne with sugar snap peas completes the meal. These sweet peas are a cross between English and snow peas. They only need to be trimmed and cooked for 2 minutes. To save time and pots, add the sugar snap peas to the pasta about 2 minutes before the pasta is finished cooking.
If sole is not available, use any type of fish fillet (tilapia, grouper, mahi mahi, flounder). Measure the fish at its thickest part and cook for 10 minutes per inch of thickness.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small package whole unsalted almonds, 3/4 pound sole fillet, 1 small bunch parsley, 1 small package penne pasta and 1/2 pound sugar snap peas. Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Sole Almondine (Almond-Crusted Sole)
- 1/4 cup whole unsalted almonds
- 3/4 pound sole fillet
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional)
Coarsely grind almonds in a food processor or blender, or finely chop by hand.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground almonds and toast 1 minute or until golden. Remove to a plate.
Place the same skillet over medium heat and add olive oil. Add sole and sauté 3 minutes, turn and sauté 3 minutes for 3/4-inch fillet, 5 minute per side for 1-inch thick fillet. Remove to two dinner plates sprinkle with salt and pepper. Scatter almonds over top and sprinkle with parsley.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 304 calories (48 percent from fat), 16.1 g fat (1.9 g saturated, 8.6 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 36 g protein, 3.6 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 144 mg sodium.
Penne with Sugar Snap Peas
- 1/4 pound penne pasta (about 1 cup) (see notes)
- 1/2 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed (about 2 1/4 cups) (see notes)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Notes: Green beans or snow peas can be used instead of sugar snap peas. Any short cut pasta can be used.
Bring a large sauce pan with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add penne pasta and boil 7 minutes. Add the sugar snap peas and continue to boil 2 to 3 minutes or until pasta is cooked al dente.
Drain leaving about 1 tablespoon cooking water on the pasta. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 298 calories (17 percent from fat), 5.6 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 10.6 g protein, 51.2 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 8 mg sodium.
