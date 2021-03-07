Quick Fix: Sweet peas a tasty pairing with this fresh sole dish

Fresh sole topped with toasted almonds takes only minutes to make. Toasting almonds intensifies their flavor.

Penne with sugar snap peas completes the meal. These sweet peas are a cross between English and snow peas. They only need to be trimmed and cooked for 2 minutes. To save time and pots, add the sugar snap peas to the pasta about 2 minutes before the pasta is finished cooking.

If sole is not available, use any type of fish fillet (tilapia, grouper, mahi mahi, flounder). Measure the fish at its thickest part and cook for 10 minutes per inch of thickness.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small package whole unsalted almonds, 3/4 pound sole fillet, 1 small bunch parsley, 1 small package penne pasta and 1/2 pound sugar snap peas. Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Sole Almondine (Almond-Crusted Sole)

1/4 cup whole unsalted almonds

3/4 pound sole fillet

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional)