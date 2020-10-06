 Skip to main content
Quick Fix: Sweet, tangy sauce gives one-pot pork dish plenty of flavor
Quick Fix: Sweet, tangy sauce gives one-pot pork dish plenty of flavor

QF_Pork_cabbageWEB

Caraway-scented red cabbage combines with sauteed pork for this one-pot dinner. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Caraway-scented red cabbage combines with sautéed pork for this one-pot dinner. It’s quick and saves cleanup time. A sauce made with mustard, vinegar and orange marmalade coats the pork. Red cabbage flavored with apple cider and caraway seeds, makes a zesty, colorful side dish.

Sauté the pork chops in a skillet, remove them to a plate and make the Caraway Cabbage in the same skillet.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small head red cabbage, 1 small bunch fresh parsley, 1 Granny Smith apple, 3/4 pound boneless, lamb loin chops, 1 small jar caraway seeds, 1 bottle apple cider vinegar, 1 small jar German mustard and 1 small jar orange marmalade. Staples: Canola oil, onion, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.

Sweet Tangy Pork with Caraway Cabbage

For pork:

  • 3/4 pound boneless, pork loin chops, 1/2 inch thick (see note)
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons German mustard, or mustard of your choice
  • 2 tablespoons orange marmalade
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

For cabbage:

  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 2 cups sliced onion
  • 1 cup sliced Granny Smith apple
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 cups sliced red cabbage
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons caraway seeds
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: If boneless pork chops are not available, use bone-in pork chops and cut the meat off the bone.

To prepare the pork: Remove visible fat from pork. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 3 minutes. Turn, sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover with a lid and cook 3 more minutes.

While pork cooks, mix mustard, marmalade and vinegar together. Spoon on top of the pork and cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees, cook longer if necessary. Remove from skillet to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

To prepare the cabbage: Heat oil over medium-high heat in the same skillet. Add onion, stir and saute 2 minutes. Add apple, sugar, water and cabbage. Stir. Add vinegar and caraway seeds. Stir and bring to a boil, lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer gently 10 minutes.

Divide between 2 dinner plates and place one pork chop with sauce on each plate.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 507 calories (20 percent from fat), 11.4 g fat, (1.9 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 45.6 g protein, 60.6 g carbohydrates, 8.9 g fiber, 366 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

