Quick Fix: Sweet, tangy sauce gives one-pot pork dish plenty of flavor

Caraway-scented red cabbage combines with sautéed pork for this one-pot dinner. It’s quick and saves cleanup time. A sauce made with mustard, vinegar and orange marmalade coats the pork. Red cabbage flavored with apple cider and caraway seeds, makes a zesty, colorful side dish.
Sauté the pork chops in a skillet, remove them to a plate and make the Caraway Cabbage in the same skillet.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small head red cabbage, 1 small bunch fresh parsley, 1 Granny Smith apple, 3/4 pound boneless, lamb loin chops, 1 small jar caraway seeds, 1 bottle apple cider vinegar, 1 small jar German mustard and 1 small jar orange marmalade. Staples: Canola oil, onion, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
Sweet Tangy Pork with Caraway Cabbage
For pork:
- 3/4 pound boneless, pork loin chops, 1/2 inch thick (see note)
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons German mustard, or mustard of your choice
- 2 tablespoons orange marmalade
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
For cabbage:
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 2 cups sliced onion
- 1 cup sliced Granny Smith apple
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup water
- 3 cups sliced red cabbage
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 4 teaspoons caraway seeds
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: If boneless pork chops are not available, use bone-in pork chops and cut the meat off the bone.
To prepare the pork: Remove visible fat from pork. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 3 minutes. Turn, sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover with a lid and cook 3 more minutes.
While pork cooks, mix mustard, marmalade and vinegar together. Spoon on top of the pork and cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees, cook longer if necessary. Remove from skillet to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.
To prepare the cabbage: Heat oil over medium-high heat in the same skillet. Add onion, stir and saute 2 minutes. Add apple, sugar, water and cabbage. Stir. Add vinegar and caraway seeds. Stir and bring to a boil, lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer gently 10 minutes.
Divide between 2 dinner plates and place one pork chop with sauce on each plate.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 507 calories (20 percent from fat), 11.4 g fat, (1.9 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 45.6 g protein, 60.6 g carbohydrates, 8.9 g fiber, 366 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer.
