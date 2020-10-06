Quick Fix: Sweet, tangy sauce gives one-pot pork dish plenty of flavor

For cabbage:

1 teaspoon canola oil

2 cups sliced onion

1 cup sliced Granny Smith apple

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup water

3 cups sliced red cabbage

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4 teaspoons caraway seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: If boneless pork chops are not available, use bone-in pork chops and cut the meat off the bone.

To prepare the pork: Remove visible fat from pork. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 3 minutes. Turn, sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover with a lid and cook 3 more minutes.

While pork cooks, mix mustard, marmalade and vinegar together. Spoon on top of the pork and cook 2 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees, cook longer if necessary. Remove from skillet to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.