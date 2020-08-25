Quick Fix: Swordfish dish has Spanish influences

This is a quick dish, swordfish in a spicy sofrito sauce that captures the flavors of Spain.
The combination of onion, tomato, garlic and oil is used in many cuisines. The Spanish call it sofrito, and it forms the base for many Spanish dishes. Here is a simple version that will go with fish, chicken or vegetables.
The spicy heat is up to you. Add more hot pepper sauce if you like it hot.
Serve it over a bed of linguine with pimentos to complete the meal.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound swordfish steaks,1 green bell pepper, 2 tomatoes, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1/4 pound whole wheat linguine and 1 small jar sliced pimentos. Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns
Swordfish in Sofrito Sauce
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3/4 pound swordfish steaks
- 1/2 cup onion slices (about 2 inches)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 cup green bell pepper slices (about 2 inches)
- 1 cup tomatoes cut into 1 inch pieces
- Several drops hot pepper sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add swordfish and cook 3 minutes, turn and cook 2 minutes. Remove from skillet to a plate. Add onion, garlic, green bell peppers and tomatoes to skillet. Sauté 5 minutes.
Add hot pepper sauce. Return swordfish to skillet. Lower heat and cook 1 minute for 3/4-inch thick fillet. Cook a little longer for thicker fillet. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve over linguine and spoon sauce on top.
Makes 2 servings
Nutrition information per serving: 289 calories (36.4 percent from fat), 11.7 g fat (2.6 g saturated,4.8 g monounsaturated), 66 mg cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 10.3 g carbohydrates, 2.6 g fiber, 173 mg sodium.
Linguine and Pimentos
- 1/4 pound whole wheat linguine
- 1/2 cup drained, sliced pimentos
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook 3 minutes for fresh or 8 minutes for dried linguine. Drain and add pimentos, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings
Nutrition information per serving: 197 calories (7 percent from fat), 1.6 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol,4.7 g protein, 41.2 g carbohydrates, 3.3 g fiber, 13 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
