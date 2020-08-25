Quick Fix: Swordfish dish has Spanish influences

This is a quick dish, swordfish in a spicy sofrito sauce that captures the flavors of Spain.

The combination of onion, tomato, garlic and oil is used in many cuisines. The Spanish call it sofrito, and it forms the base for many Spanish dishes. Here is a simple version that will go with fish, chicken or vegetables.

The spicy heat is up to you. Add more hot pepper sauce if you like it hot.

Serve it over a bed of linguine with pimentos to complete the meal.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound swordfish steaks,1 green bell pepper, 2 tomatoes, 1 small bottle hot pepper sauce, 1/4 pound whole wheat linguine and 1 small jar sliced pimentos. Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns

Swordfish in Sofrito Sauce