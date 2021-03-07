Quick Fix: Take advantage of salmon season with this treat

Chopped pistachio nuts top rich, wild salmon in this treat. King Salmon (also called Chinook), coho and sockeye are some of the wild varieties to look for.
Look for shelled pistachios in the market. You can freeze any extra. Chopped pecans or walnuts can be used instead.
Shopping List: To buy: 1 small package shelled pistachio nuts, 3/4 pound wild salmon fillets, 1 container panko bread crumbs, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 bunch broccoli or package broccoli florets, 1 red bell pepper, 1 small piece fresh ginger or 1 small bottle ground ginger. Staples: canola oil, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Pistachio Salmon
- 1/4 cup chopped pistachio nuts
- 1/4 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 3/4 pound wild salmon fillets
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil.
Mix pistachio nuts and breadcrumbs together in a bowl. Place salmon on the tray skin side down and press nut mixture into the flesh. Bake in oven 15 minutes or until salmon begins to flake easily with a fork. It will continue to cook in its own heat once removed from the oven.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 381 calories (44 percent from fat), 18.4 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 7.4 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 38.7 g protein, 14.2 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 172 mg sodium.
Pan-Roasted Ginger, Corn and Broccoli
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1-1/2-cups frozen corn kernels
- 1-1/2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup sliced red bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the corn, broccoli, red pepper and ginger. Toss to coat the vegetables with the oil and cover with a lid. Cook 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in half and place on the plates with the salmon.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 163 calories (31 percent from fat), 5.7 g fat (0.5 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.3 g protein, 27.4 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fiber, 21 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.