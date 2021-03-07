Quick Fix: Take advantage of salmon season with this treat

Chopped pistachio nuts top rich, wild salmon in this treat. King Salmon (also called Chinook), coho and sockeye are some of the wild varieties to look for.

Look for shelled pistachios in the market. You can freeze any extra. Chopped pecans or walnuts can be used instead.

Shopping List: To buy: 1 small package shelled pistachio nuts, 3/4 pound wild salmon fillets, 1 container panko bread crumbs, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1 bunch broccoli or package broccoli florets, 1 red bell pepper, 1 small piece fresh ginger or 1 small bottle ground ginger. Staples: canola oil, salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Pistachio Salmon

1/4 cup chopped pistachio nuts

1/4 cup Panko bread crumbs

3/4 pound wild salmon fillets

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil.