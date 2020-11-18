Quick Fix: Tart cranberry sauce balances rich salmon

Cranberries, brown sugar, orange juice and mustard make a mouthwatering quick sauce for salmon that’s perfect for this time of year.

Fresh cranberries are at their peak right now. This is a great way to use them.

They freeze well, too. Freeze extra for use throughout the holiday season.

As the sauce ingredients cook, the cranberries will start to pop or open and thicken the sauce.

The tartness of the sauce is a perfect balance for the richness of the fish. Most salmon is sold as fillets, but you can also buy salmon in thick steaks with the bone.

Butternut squash can be difficult to peel and cut. Happily, frozen butternut squash cubes are available in the supermarket. If not, use sweet potatoes instead. Cut them into cubes and cook about five minutes in the microwave.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: Two (6-ounce) salmon steaks, 1/4 pound broccoli florets, one container frozen butternut squash cubes, one small bottle orange juice, one package brown sugar, one jar Dijon mustard and one bag fresh cranberries. Staples: Butter, olive oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.

Salmon with Cranberry-Mustard Sauce