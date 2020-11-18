Quick Fix: Tart cranberry sauce balances rich salmon

Cranberries, brown sugar, orange juice and mustard make a mouthwatering quick sauce for salmon that’s perfect for this time of year.
Fresh cranberries are at their peak right now. This is a great way to use them.
They freeze well, too. Freeze extra for use throughout the holiday season.
As the sauce ingredients cook, the cranberries will start to pop or open and thicken the sauce.
The tartness of the sauce is a perfect balance for the richness of the fish. Most salmon is sold as fillets, but you can also buy salmon in thick steaks with the bone.
Butternut squash can be difficult to peel and cut. Happily, frozen butternut squash cubes are available in the supermarket. If not, use sweet potatoes instead. Cut them into cubes and cook about five minutes in the microwave.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: Two (6-ounce) salmon steaks, 1/4 pound broccoli florets, one container frozen butternut squash cubes, one small bottle orange juice, one package brown sugar, one jar Dijon mustard and one bag fresh cranberries. Staples: Butter, olive oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.
Salmon with Cranberry-Mustard Sauce
- Olive oil spray
- 2 (6-ounce) salmon steaks (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup fresh cranberries
Note: If using salmon fillet instead of salmon steaks, cook about 8 minutes for a 1-inch-thick fillet. It will continue to cook in its own heat when removed from the skillet.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the salmon steaks and cook 4 minutes. Turn and cook 4 minutes for a 1-inch thick steak. Cook 3 minutes per side for a 3/4-inch steak. Remove to a plate. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Pour orange juice into skillet and scrape up any brown bits on the bottom. Add the brown sugar, mustard and cranberries. Stir to dissolve sugar and simmer 3 to 4 minutes. The cranberries will burst (pop). Mash them with a spoon and stir to make a thick sauce. Spoon some sauce on a plate and place the cooked salmon on top. Spoon the remaining sauce over the salmon.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 310 calories (38 percent from fat), 13.2 g fat (1.8 g saturated, 5 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 34.2 protein, 12.3 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 170 mg sodium
Butternut Squash with Broccoli
- 1/4 pound broccoli florets (about 2 1/2-cups)
- 1/2 pound frozen butternut squash cubes, (about 2 cups.)
- 1/2 tablespoon butter
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place broccoli in a bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Add frozen butternut squash and microwave 3 minutes. Remove and toss with butter and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 114 calories (26 percent from fat), 3.3 g fat (1.9 g saturated, 0.9 g monounsaturated), 8 mg cholesterol, 4.1 g protein, 21.0 carbohydrates, 2.8 g fiber, 59 mg sodium
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 300 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
