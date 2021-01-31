Quick Fix: Tasty enchiladas take only 5 minutes in the microwave

Enjoy this Mexican-inspired turkey and refried bean enchiladas dish that takes 5 minutes to make using a microwave oven. It’s topped with a spicy tomato sauce.
Esquites, or fried corn, is a typical Mexican side dish. Using diced onion and green peppers found in the produce department and frozen corn kernels, it takes only minutes to prepare.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package 6-inch corn tortillas, 1/2 pound reduced-sodium, sliced turkey breast, 1 can non-fat refried beans, 1 small bottle low-sodium, tomato sauce, 1 small package shredded, reduced-fat Monterey jack cheese, 1 small bunch cilantro, 1 container diced onion, 1 container diced green bell pepper and 1 small package frozen corn kernels. Staples: Canola oil, hot pepper sauce, salt and black peppercorns.
Turkey and Refried Bean Enchiladas
- 4 6-inch corn tortillas
- 1/2 pound reduced-sodium, sliced turkey breast
- 1/2 cup canned non-fat refried beans
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 cup bottled low-sodium, tomato sauce (see notes)
- 1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded, reduced-fat Monterey jack cheese (see notes)
Notes: Look for low-sodium tomato sauce. Any type of pasta or marinara sauce can be used. Shredded, reduced-fat Mexican style cheese can be used instead of Monterey jack.
Place tortillas on a counter top. Divide turkey slices among the 4 tortillas. Spread refried beans over the turkey and sprinkle cilantro on top. Roll up tortillas and place in a microwave-safe dish just big enough to hold them, seam side down.
Mix tomato sauce and hot pepper sauce together and spoon over tortillas. Cover with another dish or plastic wrap and microwave on high for 2 minutes. Remove cover and sprinkle with Monterey jack cheese. Cover and microwave 1 minute. Divide between 2 plates.
Alternatively, enchiladas can be placed in an oven preheated to 400 degrees for 10 minutes to warm through or under a broiler for 5 minutes.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 402 calories (18 percent from fat), 8.2 g fat (3.8 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated), 68 mg cholesterol, 39.2 g protein, 45.3 g carbohydrates, 7.9 g fiber, 610 mg sodium.
Esquites (Fried Corn)
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1 cup frozen corn kernels
- Several drops hot pepper sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, green peppers and corn. Saute 5 to 6 minutes. Add, hot pepper sauce, salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 141 calories (33 percent from fat), 5.2 g fat (0.5 g saturated, 3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.3 g protein, 23.7 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 14 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.