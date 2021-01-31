Quick Fix: Tasty enchiladas take only 5 minutes in the microwave

Notes: Look for low-sodium tomato sauce. Any type of pasta or marinara sauce can be used. Shredded, reduced-fat Mexican style cheese can be used instead of Monterey jack.

Place tortillas on a counter top. Divide turkey slices among the 4 tortillas. Spread refried beans over the turkey and sprinkle cilantro on top. Roll up tortillas and place in a microwave-safe dish just big enough to hold them, seam side down.

Mix tomato sauce and hot pepper sauce together and spoon over tortillas. Cover with another dish or plastic wrap and microwave on high for 2 minutes. Remove cover and sprinkle with Monterey jack cheese. Cover and microwave 1 minute. Divide between 2 plates.

Alternatively, enchiladas can be placed in an oven preheated to 400 degrees for 10 minutes to warm through or under a broiler for 5 minutes.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 402 calories (18 percent from fat), 8.2 g fat (3.8 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated), 68 mg cholesterol, 39.2 g protein, 45.3 g carbohydrates, 7.9 g fiber, 610 mg sodium.

Esquites (Fried Corn)