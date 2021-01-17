Quick Fix: Tasty scallops dish requires very little cooking

Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and set aside. Save any extra rice for another meal.

Mix soy sauce and hoisin sauce together and set aside.

Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the scallops sauté 1 minute, turn them over and sauté 1 minute. Remove to a plate and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add onion and garlic and water chestnuts. Sauté 1 minute. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil and rice and sauté 1 minute.

Reduce heat to medium-high. Make a hole in the center by pushing the rice aside. Add the egg and scramble. When cooked, mix egg into the rice. Add the soy sauce mixture and peas. Mix well into the rice. Return the scallops to the skillet and toss with the rice. Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle scallions on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 569 calories (24% from fat), 14.9 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 147 cholesterol, 42.3 g protein, 65.2 g carbohydrates, 8.1 g fiber, 1231 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

