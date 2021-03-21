Quick Fix: Tasty spinach quiche quick to make

This vegetarian spinach quiche is a taste of British Columbia. On a recent visit to Toronto, I was given a cookbook with recipes from every province. I’ve adapted Janet Ketchen’s recipe for this quick and tasty dinner.
It takes a few minutes to put all of the ingredients together, but once done, it bakes in the oven and is easy to serve. It can be made ahead. Bring to room temperature and warm in the microwave or toaster oven.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 18-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, 1 large leek, 1 package sliced button mushrooms (1/4 pound needed), 1 small container baking powder 1 bottle skim milk, 1 package shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (1/4 pound needed) and 1 can vegetable oil spray. Staples: butter, eggs, flour and salt.
Crustless Spinach Quiche
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1 (18-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, to make 2 cups thawed
- 1 large leek, about 2 cups sliced (see note)
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/4 pound sliced button mushrooms, about 1-3/4 cups (see note)
- 4 eggs
- 3/4 cup skim milk
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 ounces shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese, about 1 cup
Note: To save some time, the leeks and mushrooms can be cooked with the butter in the microwave about 3 to 4 minutes.
To thaw spinach, microwave for 5 minutes. Be sure to drain all of the water from the thawed spinach. Add it to a colander and press it with the back of a spoon.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8- to 9-inch pie plate by spraying it with vegetable oil spray. Squeeze any excess water out of the thawed spinach.
Trim off the root and top dark green portion of the leek. Rinse the remaining white and green portions of the leek and thinly slice. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add leek and sauté until tender, 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté 2 more minutes. Set aside.
Whisk eggs in a medium bowl. Add milk. Add flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl and stir to mix them together. Make a well in the center and pour egg mixture into it. Stir to combine without lumps. Stir in the leek and mushrooms, spinach and cheese. Pour filling into the prepared pie plate. Bake 25 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 625 calories (34% from fat), 23.3 g fat (9.6 g saturated, 7.9 g monounsaturated), 401 mg cholesterol, 43.1 g protein, 64.1 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 1,082 mg sodium.
