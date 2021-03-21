Quick Fix: This tropical-tasting dinner takes 10 minutes

Here’s a 10-minute dinner with a tropical touch. It’s sautéed shrimp with a coconut flavored rice. I like to keep frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They take only a few minutes to defrost in a bowl of cold water and only 3 to 4 minutes to sauté. Coconut milk flavors rice that takes 60 or 90 seconds, depending on the brand, to make in the microwave oven.