Quick Fix: This tropical-tasting dinner takes 10 minutes

Here’s a 10-minute dinner with a tropical touch. It’s sautéed shrimp with a coconut flavored rice. I like to keep frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They take only a few minutes to defrost in a bowl of cold water and only 3 to 4 minutes to sauté. Coconut milk flavors rice that takes 60 or 90 seconds, depending on the brand, to make in the microwave oven.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound shelled shrimp, 1 lime, 1 can lite coconut milk, 1 package microwave white rice, 1 package frozen peas and 1 bunch scallions. Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Sautéed Shrimp
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 3/4 pound shelled large shrimp
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 lime wedges
Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and sauté 3 to 4 minutes, turning once during that time, or until shrimp are pink. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the rice and lime wedges on the side.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 205 calories (33 percent from fat), 8 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 4.4 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 34.2 g protein, 0.4 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 204 mg sodium.
Coconut Rice
- 1 package microwave white rice
- 1/2 cup canned, lite coconut milk
- 1 cup frozen peas, defrosted (see note)
- 2 scallions, chopped, (about 1/2 cup)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: A quick way to defrost peas is to place them in a colander and run hot tap water over them.
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2-cups rice into a bowl and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add coconut milk, peas, scallions and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 241 calories (15percent from fat), 4 g fat (3.2 g saturated, 0.1 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.3 g protein, 44.8 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fiber, 19 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, most recently of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals.” Find her online at dinnerinminutes.com or on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.