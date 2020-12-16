Quick Fix: Tomato soup with melted cheese sandwich - vegetarian style

Add the crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, orange juice and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 195 calories (27 percent from fat), 5.8 g fat (2.0 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 8 mg cholesterol, 5.1 g protein, 35.9 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber,182 mg sodium.

Melted Cheese Sandwich

Olive oil spray

4 slices whole grain bread

4 slices reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese (4 ounces) (see note)

Note: Any type of cheese can be used for the sandwich.

Spray a nonstick skillet with olive oil spray. Add 2 slices of bread. Add 2 slices of cheese to each slice of bread. Cover the cheese with the remaining 2 slices of bread. Cook until the bread is golden about 2 to 3 minutes.

Spray the bread with olive oil spray and flip it over to sauté the other side until it is golden and the cheese melted. (If the cheese is not melted, remove skillet from the heat and cover with a lid for a few minutes.)