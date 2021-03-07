Quick Fix: Try this simple, flavorful meal for Lent

A light chive sauce tops this poached salmon fillet. Gentle poaching is a fail-safe method of cooking salmon. It remains moist, juicy and flavorful. The secret to poaching salmon is to slightly undercook it. It will continue to cook in its own heat for a few minutes after it is removed from the poaching liquid.

King salmon (also called chinook), coho and sockeye are some of the wild salmon varieties to look for.

Fresh linguine with carrots and broccoli completes the simple, fresh meal. Shredded carrots and broccoli florets can be found in the produce section of the supermarket. Using them means there’s no slicing and chopping for the side dish.

The cooking method is for a 1-inch salmon fillet. Reduce or add the resting time depending on the size of your fillet. Rest the salmon for 2 minutes for a 1/2-inch-thick salmon or for 4 minutes for a 1 1/2- to 2-inch-thick fillet.

To save clean up, poach the salmon, remove it with a slotted spoon or spatula. Bring the water to a boil and add the fettuccini and vegetables.

Any type of pasta can be used. Follow package instructions for cooking and add the vegetables 3 minutes before pasta is ready for draining.

Any type of vegetable can be used for the fettuccini.