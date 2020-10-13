Quick Fix: Try this swordfish dish with zesty Mediterranean flavor

Tomatoes, olives and garlic are staples for zesty Sicilian cooking. Raisins add sweetness giving the sauce a tantalizing sweet and sour flavor. This Mediterranean island was the crossroads for many invading cultures, which infused the island cooking with raisins and other dried fruits added to many dishes.

The sauce for the fish can be made in a microwave oven. This saves time and the need to clean another saucepan. I also give a stovetop method.

The general rule for cooking fish is 10 minutes for a 1-inch thick piece. If the fish is thicker or thinner, adjust the cooking time using the 10-minute rule as a guideline. Remember the fish will continue to cook after it is removed from the heat. I usually cook the fish 8 minutes per inch to account for this.

This sauce also goes well with chicken or beef.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound swordfish, 1 can low-sodium, diced tomatoes, 1 small container pitted black olives, 1 small package raisins, 1 small package fresh linguine, 1 container dried oregano and 1 package broccoli florets. Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Sicilian Swordfish