Quick Fix: Try this take on a famous Spanish dish

French paella?

Yes.

I tasted a French version of the famous Spanish dish in Paris where I found chefs reaching beyond their borders for new flavors. The paella, which included leeks and tarragon in addition to the usual Spanish ingredients, was made by a young chef from Southwestern France, near the Spanish border.

A washed, ready-to-eat salad served with your favorite low-fat vinaigrette dressing completes the meal.

The paella calls for Valencia rice, a medium-grain rice grown in the Valencia province of Spain. It is a soft rice that remains a little firm in the center when cooked. If you only have long-grain rice on hand, you can use it for this recipe. The texture will be different, but the flavor will be good.

The paella also calls for leeks. The easiest way to wash leeks is to remove any damaged leaves and cut off the green ones. Cut the remaining white section in half lengthwise and then in half lengthwise again and run them under cold water.

Notes: Onion and leeks can be sliced in the food processor. Turmeric or bijol can be used instead of saffron. Two teaspoons dried tarragon can be used instead of fresh.