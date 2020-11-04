Quick Fix: Turkey stroganoff recipe gives tangy blend of flavors

Turkey stroganoff, an old Russian standby, can be made with turkey breast meat or leftover homemade cooked turkey.
If you use cooked turkey, add about 2 cups at the end of the recipe. This will allow it to warm through in the sauce.
The mixture of mushrooms, tomato paste and mustard gives the stroganoff sauce a tangy blend of flavors and a thick texture. It tastes even better the next day. If you have time, double the recipe and save the extra for another quick dinner.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless turkey fillets 1 container fat-free, 1 container fat-free, unsalted chicken broth, 1 small can tomato paste, 1 small jar Dijon mustard, 1 container reduced-fat sour cream, 1 container fresh diced onion, 1/2 pound sliced button mushrooms, 1 bunch parsley (optional) and 1/4 pound fresh egg noodles. Staples: olive oil, black peppercorns.
Turkey Stroganoff
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless turkey fillets
- 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided use
- 1 cup fresh diced onion
- 3-1/3 cups sliced button mushrooms, (1/2 pound) (see note)
- 3/4 cup fat-free, unsalted chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon reduced-fat sour cream
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Note: Any type of mushrooms can be used.
Slice turkey into 1/4-inch strips. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. (Use a skillet that is just big enough to hold the meat in one layer. The sauce will boil away in a larger skillet.) Brown turkey, about 2 minutes. Remove to a plate.
Add second teaspoon oil and onion. Sauté 1 minute. Add mushrooms and continue to saute for 2 minutes more. Add broth, tomato paste and mustard. Mix thoroughly. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Taste. You may need to add a little more mustard. There should be a delicate blend of flavors. If using cooked turkey, add it now. Return the turkey to the sauce and add sour cream and black pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Serve over egg noodles. Sprinkle with parsley (optional).
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 330 calories (29% from fat), 10.5 g fat (1.9 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), 93 mg cholesterol, 47.6 g protein, 16.1 g carbohydrates, 3.9 g fiber, 346 mg sodium.
Egg Noodles
- 1/4 pound flat egg noodles (about 2-1/2 cups)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons water from noodles
- Freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles. B oil 10 minutes. Remove 3 tablespoons cooking liquid to a mixing bowl and add oil to the bowl. Drain noodles and add to the bowl. Add pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 259 calories (24% from fat), 7 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 8.1 g protein, 40.6 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!