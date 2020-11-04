Quick Fix: Turkey stroganoff recipe gives tangy blend of flavors

Slice turkey into 1/4-inch strips. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. (Use a skillet that is just big enough to hold the meat in one layer. The sauce will boil away in a larger skillet.) Brown turkey, about 2 minutes. Remove to a plate.

Add second teaspoon oil and onion. Sauté 1 minute. Add mushrooms and continue to saute for 2 minutes more. Add broth, tomato paste and mustard. Mix thoroughly. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Taste. You may need to add a little more mustard. There should be a delicate blend of flavors. If using cooked turkey, add it now. Return the turkey to the sauce and add sour cream and black pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly. Serve over egg noodles. Sprinkle with parsley (optional).