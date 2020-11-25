Quick Fix: Twist on turkey sandwich perfect for holiday leftovers

Turn your leftovers into a family-pleasing sandwich supper. Whether using leftover turkey or turkey from the deli, this gives a new twist to a turkey sandwich. It’s so simple to make that I use it anytime I have leftover turkey or chicken.

The salad is made with cooked green beans, but you can use any leftover or fresh vegetables you have on hand using the recipe as a blueprint.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 loaf multigrain bread, 1 jar cranberry sauce, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1/2 pound cooked or deli turkey breast (or use your leftover turkey), 1 small brie cheese, 1 head lettuce, 1 tomato, 1 package green beans (or use leftover green beans), 1 bunch celery and 1 bunch chives. Staples: Reduced-fat salad dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

Toasted Turkey Cranberry Sandwich

4 slices multigrain bread (see notes)

1/4 cup cranberry sauce (see notes)

2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

1/2 pound cooked, sliced turkey breast

2 slices brie cheese (about 2 ounces)

4 lettuce leaves

4 slices tomatoes