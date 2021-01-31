Quick Fix: Veal stir-fry only takes a few minutes to cook

Note: If you prefer not to use sherry, unsalted chicken broth can be used. Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be substituted for the veal. Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bought minced garlic.

In a small bowl, mix sherry, soy sauce and garlic together. Cut veal into 1-inch pieces and add to marinade. Set aside while preparing remaining ingredients.

Remove veal from marinade, reserving marinade. Toss veal in cornstarch and set aside.

Heat 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. Add green beans and stir-fry 2 minutes or until beans are tender. Remove beans to a plate. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to the wok and then the veal. Your wok or skillet should be very hot so the veal will be crisp.

Stir-fry 1 minute and return the green beans to the wok. Add the marinade, and cucumber. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Use the same wok for the rice dish.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 336 calories (19% from fat), 6.9 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), 132 mg cholesterol, 41.5 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 890 mg sodium.