Quick Fix: Veal stir-fry only takes a few minutes to cook

Stir-fried veal and green beans is a Chinese dinner that can be made faster than sending out for Chinese food.
It takes several minutes to gather the ingredients for stir-fried dishes, but only a few minutes to cook. A stir-fry tip is to line up all of the ingredients on a plate or cutting board in order of use. Then you won’t have to keep referring to the recipe while cooking.
Short cut tip: Omit the rice recipe below and serve the stir-fried veal over plain rice.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound veal cutlet,1 small bottle sherry, 1 bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1/2 pound green beans, 1 cucumber, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 package frozen peas. Staples: cornstarch and black peppercorns.
Quick-Fried Diced Veal
- 1/4 cup sherry (see note)
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 4 teaspoons minced garlic (see note)
- 3/4 pound veal cutlet (see note)
- 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
- 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (2 cups)
- 2 cups peeled cucumber cubes
Note: If you prefer not to use sherry, unsalted chicken broth can be used. Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be substituted for the veal. Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of bought minced garlic.
In a small bowl, mix sherry, soy sauce and garlic together. Cut veal into 1-inch pieces and add to marinade. Set aside while preparing remaining ingredients.
Remove veal from marinade, reserving marinade. Toss veal in cornstarch and set aside.
Heat 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. Add green beans and stir-fry 2 minutes or until beans are tender. Remove beans to a plate. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to the wok and then the veal. Your wok or skillet should be very hot so the veal will be crisp.
Stir-fry 1 minute and return the green beans to the wok. Add the marinade, and cucumber. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Use the same wok for the rice dish.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 336 calories (19% from fat), 6.9 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), 132 mg cholesterol, 41.5 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 890 mg sodium.
Simple Fried Rice
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice
- 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/2 cup frozen peas (defrosted)
- 1/2 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- Freshly ground black pepper
Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another meal.
Add the sesame oil to the wok over high heat. Add the rice and peas. Stir-fry 1 minute. Add the soy sauce and stir-fry 30 seconds. Add pepper to taste.
Divide between 2 dinner plates and serve veal and sauce on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 233 calories (19% from fat), 5 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 1.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.5 g protein, 41.5 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 135 mg sodium.
