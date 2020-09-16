Quick Fix: Vegetarian lentil curry hearty stay-at-home meal

Note: Regular onion can be used instead of frozen. Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add curry powder and ground cumin. Sauté another minute; Stirring to combine all ingredients.

Add the lentils, coconut milk and tomatoes. Stir again. Cook 5 minutes. Add the kale and stir until wilted 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls and sprinkle cilantro and cashews on top. Add a tablespoon of sour cream to each bowl.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 579 calories (40% from fat), 25.4 g fat (7.7 g saturated, 11.8 g monounsaturated), 6 mg cholesterol, 27.6 g protein, 70.1 g carbohydrates, 21.7 g fiber, 63 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

