Quick Fix: Vegetarian lentil curry hearty stay-at-home meal

Savor a taste of India with this vegetarian lentil curry. Cashew nuts add flavor and a crunchy texture. Baby kale is just wilted in the curry sauce. Baby kale has a milder flavor, is more tender and works perfectly in this recipe.
A note about spices: The recipe calls for curry powder, ground ginger and ground cumin. Spices lose their flavor after about 6 months. If yours are slight gray or have lost their aroma, it’s time for new ones.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package frozen onions, 1 small container minced garlic, 1 small container ground ginger, 1 small container curry powder, 1 small container ground cumin, 2 cans lentils, 1 can lite coconut milk, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 bunch baby kale, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 container dry roasted cashews without salt, 1 can olive oil spray and 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream. Staples: salt and fresh peppercorns.
Lentl Curry and Cashews
- Olive oil spray
- 1 cup frozen chopped onion (see note)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (see note)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 cups rinsed and drained canned lentils
- 1/2 cup lite coconut milk
- 1/2 cup drained reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
- 1 cup baby kale
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1/2 cup cashew nuts, dry roasted without salt
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
Note: Regular onion can be used instead of frozen. Two crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.
Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion, garlic and ginger. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add curry powder and ground cumin. Sauté another minute; Stirring to combine all ingredients.
Add the lentils, coconut milk and tomatoes. Stir again. Cook 5 minutes. Add the kale and stir until wilted 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve in bowls and sprinkle cilantro and cashews on top. Add a tablespoon of sour cream to each bowl.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 579 calories (40% from fat), 25.4 g fat (7.7 g saturated, 11.8 g monounsaturated), 6 mg cholesterol, 27.6 g protein, 70.1 g carbohydrates, 21.7 g fiber, 63 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
