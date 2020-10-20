Quick Fix: Vietnamese Shaking Beef and Noodles

For noodles with snow peas:

1/4 pound Chinese egg noodles or angel hair pasta

1/4 pound snow peas (about 2 cups)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons fresh mint

2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts

Note: Flank, skirt, sirloin or strip steak can be used instead of beef tenderloin. Four garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Make the marinade: Mix soy sauce, water, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil and 1 teaspoon minced garlic together in a small bowl. Remove visible fat from the meat and cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Place meat in marinade for 10 minutes. Make sure all the meat is coated with marinade. While meat marinates, make the noodles.

Make the noodles: Bring a pot with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add noodles and snow peas. Boil 2 minutes or according to noodle package instructions. Drain and toss with sesame oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates.