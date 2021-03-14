Quick Fix: Whiskey adds intriguing flavor to festive pork chops

Note: Any type of pork chop can be used. Be sure a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees. Irish whiskey would be great but any type of whiskey can be used. Also, apple juice can be substituted for whiskey.

Place potatoes and leeks in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 5 to 6 minutes, or until potatoes are soft. Heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chops on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove the chops to a plate and set aside. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper to taste.

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the same skillet. Add microwaved potatoes and leeks. Toss in the oil to brown the potatoes, about 3 minutes. Remove them to two dinner plates. Return the pork to the skillet and lower the heat. Add the whiskey, cover with lid and cook 5 to 7 minutes.

Place pork on the two dinner plates. Add the water, sugar and mustard to the skillet. Stir to make a smooth sauce. Cook several minutes until the sauce starts to thicken. Spoon sauce over the pork chops and sprinkle scallions on top.

Makes 2 servings.